Among Us: how to perform tasks as a crew member

Among Us is basically a survival game. If you are smart enough, quick enough and good at communicating, there is a good chance that you will stay alive until the end of the game. But to get the victory the crew must perform some “tasks”, otherwise it will be useless: here are some tips on tasks.

The goal of the game is to survive while all the tasks assigned at the start of the game go through. The problem, however, is that this will require you to move from room to room, through dark and isolated corridors, while remaining completely vulnerable for several seconds. It becomes essential at this point to know where to go and how to perform as quickly as possible the various tasks; every minute that passes is an extra minute at the disposal of the impostor to make victims.

First of all, let’s talk about the types of tasks: there are 3, that is Short, Long e Common. The short tasks are minigames very simple and intuitive that need a few seconds to be carried out; the long are more complex and above all take place often in stages and in multiple rooms, thus forcing you to move from room to room before you can complete them. The commons are “common” in the sense that all players share them (normally the tasks are all different and randomly assigned to each crew member). The game host determines the number of each task type, from the settings accessible via the computer to the center of the pre-game lobby.

Use the map

Tasks, whether short or long, they are absolutely not complicated and soon you will know them all and you will do them almost by instinct. Connecting cables of the same color, pressing buttons in sequence, uploading data and so on is not a problem in itself, except that often the tasks they are numerous e they force the crew to split up. A suggestion we can give you, especially if you still don’t know the map you are playing in, is to view the Among Us map in full screen thanks to the button you see at the top right. You will have all the plan of the game in progress, and you can easily identify where you are at that moment; more importantly, you will have a glimpse of where all your tasks are located, indicated by a large exclamation point present in the room of interest. The map is semi-transparent, so you might as well decide to keep it open as you move.

It is highly advisable to take a good look at the map and build some sort of mental path that minimize unnecessary travel (going back and forth is not exactly ideal, considering that there is a killer on the loose), in order to optimize the execution of the tasks and reduce the time needed to finish them all.

When a task has been completed, the writing at the top will turn green; on the other hand, when a task is in progress (especially long ones, which require you to wait or go elsewhere) it will be indicated in yellow. If you are interrupted while carrying out a task, if someone finds a corpse for example, you will be forced to do it all over again later. Completion of tasks goes to fill a green bar at the top to the left of the screen, which basically indicates how long the crew is short of victory because it represents the completed tasks of all members in real time.

Ghosts – Ghosts undoubtedly deserve a brief mention: when you are killed by the impostor you can continue playing by helping former colleagues to complete the tasks. You will no longer be able to communicate and you will no longer be visible to other players unless they are also ghosts, but you can still perform your tasks. You will be in compensation fasterie you can even cross the walls!

Crisis

There are special tasks, so to speak, which will appear only when the impostor has decided to sabotage one of the ship’s vital systems. These will be indicated with a flashing writing under the list of other tasks and they will require immediate attention from all crew members: some sabotages can be annoying, such as lights (visibility for crew members will be minimized) or communications (security cameras locked and task list obscured), others instead they can be lethal and cause the game to end and the impostor to win.

When a crisis occurs, there are some red arrows flashing at the edges of the screen that will point you in the right direction to reach the sabotaged system and fix it in time (hopefully). At first you may be disoriented, but over time you will be able to keep calm and go to the right room almost by instinct, helping to avoid catastrophe.