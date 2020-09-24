Among Us 2 canceled, Innersloth will continue to update the first game

Together with Fall Guys, Among Us was one of the great phenomena of summer 2020, so much so that in August the Innserlsoth team announced a sequel (called Among Us 2), but now the decision to cancel the project arrives.

The developers do know that Among Us 2 will not be released, at least for the moment, and all the contents planned for the second episode will be gradually added to the first Among Us: among these we find new levels and other news also related to the technical sector, such as the resolution of matchmaking problems and a better stability of the application.

Among Us was published in november 2018 on Steam and Mobile going completely unnoticed, in recent months, however, the game has enjoyed considerable success with millions of downloads and an incredible success on Twitch, also becoming the basis for memes on forums and social networks. Among Us was the only game to compete with Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout this summer for views on YouTube and other video and social channels.