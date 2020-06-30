Amnesia The Dark Descent Remastered: the trailer presents the fan made project

Share it:

Founder of the famous horror series signed by the Frictional Games team, Amnesia: The Dark Descent it landed on the videludic market for the first time in 2010.

Now, after many years, an enthusiast has chosen to completely renew the graphic production sector, creating a real Remastered of the game. The goal will be achieved through the implementation of a Mod, able to enrich the PC version of Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

Upgrades introduced by the fan made project include the introduction of textures created in 4K resolution, which will make up all the objects and surfaces visible on the screen. Some of these are the result of upscale work, while others have been completely built from scratch. Big changes also for the lighting system, now much richer than seen in the original game. To present all the potential of Amnesia: The Dark Descent Remastered, the author of the Mod made a trailer of launch, which you can view directly at the opening of this news: what do you think?

We take this opportunity to remind you that the authors of SOMA are working on two titles, one of which is a new episode of the horror series: we told you about it in our preview of Amnesia: Rebirth.