Amnesia Rebirth, the horror is reborn in October: the new trailer reveals the launch date

From the authors of SOMA and Penumbra, a new announcement came in the course of March. In the spring, the developers of Frictional Games have in fact presented to the public the first trailer of Amnesia: Rebirth.

After the appreciated Amnesia: The Dark Descent, the development team returns to offer horror fans an adventure with disturbing psychological implications, ready to disturb the sleep of gamers. Ten years after the debut of the saga, it is preparing to enter the market too Amensia: Rebirth. The game, destined to make its way into bookstores PlayStation 4 e PC, has recently become the protagonist of a new movie.

The last one trailer published by Frictional Games, which can be viewed directly at the opening of this news, has allowed us to take a further look at the atmosphere of the game. The video also confirmed the launch date of Amnesia: Rebirth, which will be available just in time for Halloween: the appointment with the debut of the dark adventure is in fact set for the next October 20: are you eager to know more?

Waiting to be able to put your hand to the full title, on the pages of Everyeye you will find our preview of Amnesia: Rebirth. Are you ready to immerse yourself once again in the dark and disturbing atmospheres painted by Frictional Games?