Amnesia: Rebirth announced for autumn as a sequel to the original game

A modern horror video game classic has been reborn today with the announcement of Amnesia: Rebirth, which has turned out to be what Frictional Games has been anticipating with different tracks for weeks. It is a sequel to the world-renowned Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

This new horror video game has been presented with a first trailer, a Steam page that is already available and confirmation that it will be released throughout the fall of 2020 for PC and PS4. The study had been giving clues for days and since they have worked on several licenses it was difficult to know exactly which one they were going to return to or if they were working on something new. Now we know that Amnesia is back a decade after the premiere of the original game.

This game will be located in the desolate landscape of a desert in Algeria and will focus on the story of Tasi Trianon, who will try to survive the devastation and despair, terror and pain while exploring the limits of human resistance.

You can't stop to rest. The creature is on your heels. Its only purpose is to feed your fear. You go into the darkness, try to stop the advance of that fear, trying to silence what you have inside.

Frictional has left its mark on the genre that best dominate with works such as Amnesia and SOMA, two modern references of terror that are undoubtedly more than valid excuses so that we are now quite excited about the bad times that this new work will make us spend.