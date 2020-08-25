AMLO against millionaire athletes: “Are they going to continue paying an athlete so much to have 10 Ferraris in such an unequal world?”

Share it:

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He criticized that despite the economic complications of the current situation, soccer players in Mexico continue to receive high salaries.

“Let us live in the just mediocrity, not with the extravagances that have characterized the governments and societies of the world, the luxuries. With this COVID, even in sports, Are they going to continue paying an athlete so much to have one, two, three, four, five or 10 Ferraris in such an unequal world? ”, questioned in The Morning.

The president did not refer to a specific discipline, but his description of ostentatious life seemed to be directed specifically to the world of football, where at least in Mexico salaries tend to be considerably higher than those of other disciplines.

Previously, as part of his savings policy, AMLO has ordered to investigate and eliminate all trusts that are not considered essential or have irregularities, including the Fund for High Performance Sports (Foot pair), currently under review by the Chamber of Deputies.

Under the government of President López Obrador, declared a fan of baseball, USD1.5 million has been invested in a baseball school in Texcoco, and stadiums such as Héctor Espino in Hermosillo, Sonora, have been purchased for $ 25 million.

Almost a month ago they inaugurated in Texcoco, State of Mexico, one of the five Regional Baseball Schools that are part of the Program for the Promotion and Development of Baseball in Mexico (Probeis), through which the current administration seeks promote the training of athletes in this discipline.

Property for which allocated 70 million pesos and it will begin to operate once the epidemiological traffic light allows it. It should be noted that from the beginning of said program, that schools would be built with state subsidies.

Sandra Luz Falcón, municipal president of Texcoco, explained that the property is equipped with kitchen, gym and bedrooms, with capacity for 60 people.

70 million pesos were invested in the Regional Baseball School in Texcoco (Photo: Facebook @ SandraLuzFalcon)

The school will begin to operate with face-to-face classes until they are allowed by the Secretary of Public Education (SEP). For now, the State of Mexico is in orange.

The federal government program contemplates giving training to prospects in a comprehensive way, which includes the sports and academic part, endorsed by the SEP. These facilities include children and youth from Texcoco and other municipalities in the Valley of Mexico.

The property has a professional baseball field, two semi-professionals and one for children, all are equipped, in addition to the school.

There are five schools that Probeis plans to have for this year, which will be located in the following entities: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Quintana Roo, Campeche and the State of Mexico. Through social networks it has shown images of some of the facilities that are practically ready for use.

70 million pesos were invested in the Regional Baseball School in Texcoco (Photo: Facebook @ SandraLuzFalcon)

One of the goals indicated by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador for this program is that at the end of its six-year term are between 60 and 80 players in major league organizations, an objective that will be difficult to achieve because of the total number of players who sign, only between 3 and 4% become part of an MLB team.

This season of the Major Leagues began nine mexican players, while in 2019 there were 12 who started the campaign and there were 183 Mexican baseball players who belonged to a branch of the MLB franchises.

