Amid the rumors, Gonzalo Higuaín's father revealed the future of Pipita

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Soccer Football – Serie A – Juventus v Sampdoria – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – July 26, 2020 Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain reacts during the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Massimo Pinca

Jorge Higuain, Gonzalo Higuaín's father, revealed what the future of Pipita will be. Amidst the rumors than they target the scorer outside of Juventus, the father of the 32-year-old footballer denied such reports and also ruled out that he would return to River in the short term.

Judging by the words of Gonzalo Higuaín's father, it is difficult for Pipita to return to River in the short term and for the moment he will continue at Juventus in Italy. "It is almost impossible for Gonzalo to play in River, besides that Juventus does not want him is false", said the former Boca, River and San Lorenzo footballer, among others

"It's all made up, Gonzalo is not going to terminate his contract with Juventus to go to another club", Jorge Higuaín expanded on the future of the former Real Madrid, Milan, Napoli and Chelsea striker, reported the Italian newspaper TuttoSport.

Gonzalo Higuain with his father Jorge Higuain

"Juve tries to lighten the squad in terms of age and salaries, the goal is to have a younger and cheaper team", expanded the Italian sports newspaper, which pointed to the separation of Pipita as part of the "Renewal process" that would begin in the Turin team.

However, rumors indicate that Gonzalo Higuaín will not continue at Juventus, in large part because new coach Andrea Pirlo would not have him on his plans. The forward's contract will expire in 2021.

For this reason, it is that there was talk of his probable return to River, where Pipita played from 2004 to 2007. However, the future of the scorer could be in some MLS franchise, the American soccer league, and Fiorentina of Italy also showed interest in signing him.

Juventus did not declare Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo untransferable

Juventus did not declare Cristiano Ronaldo untransferable and several European clubs bid to hire him (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Meanwhile, Italian media argue that Juventus did not declare Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo untransferable, one of the team figures, nor to the rest of the footballers of the establishment of the city of Turin. The current Italian soccer champion does not have plans to sell the Portuguese player, although if a club is interested in hiring CR7 it will have to pay a figure close to 60 million euros.

One of the teams that showed interest in Ronaldo is Paris Saint Germain, where the Argentines Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes play, who is in the semifinals of the European Champions League, where they will face RB Leipzig from Germany. In addition to the Parisian outfit, Several soccer teams from the United States would be interested in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus of Italy was left out of the current edition of the European Champions League in the quarterfinals against Lyon of France (0-1 and 2-1), which they left on the road for having scored more goals in away conditions .

I KEEP READING:

Revolution in Barcelona: Luis Suárez and other heavyweights could leave the club

He begged his coach to throw in the towel nine times, lost by knockout, and the UFC fired him after his debut.

The brutal accident in the Moto GP from which Valentino Rossi was saved by centimeters

Does Lionel Messi want to leave Barcelona ?: the versions about his future that have Spain in suspense