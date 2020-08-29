American Son, Stephan James joins Russell Crowe in the cast of the new Paramount thriller

Share it:

As reported exclusively Deadline, the very good Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk) officially joined the already confirmed Russell Crowe in the announced American Son, nothing more than the American remake of the exceptional The Prophet of Jacques Audiard.

Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu is on board to direct the film from a screenplay by the famous Dennis Lehane, while Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe are attached as producers through the Original Film banner. According to Variety, Rapman would get the job after his film Blue Story, which attracted the attention of Paramount executives.

American Son centers on a man who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (played by Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his men alongside the Italian mafia and Russian. At the moment, Paramount is still looking for the lead actor, who will begin shortly.

The original film, directed by the great Jacques Audiard, tells the story of an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim) who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a cornerstone of the mafia. A Prophet won the grand jury prize at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, and it was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2010 Oscars.

Crowe’s next project, Unhinged, will be the first to return to theaters after the pandemic. For more insights, discover the background on the controversial Noah, a film by Darren Aronofsky starring Crowe.