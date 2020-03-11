         'American Horror Story': this cryptic poster gives us the first clues about season 10

Share it:

Ryan Murphy has already started with its already traditional promotion in its own social networks of the relevant season of 'America Horror Story'. After announcing the stellar cast of these new episodes, the co-creator (we always forget Brad Falchuck) of the series has shown us the first poster.

And with this poster he is already giving us the first clues on the theme of the season 10 of 'American Horror Story'. Following the aesthetics of the video (with Dead of Night music), with the beach in the background, this time we also found the ocean and holding hands strongly to what appears to be the projection of a cliff or a ravine.

The message "Things are starting to creep on the coast" It is still ambiguous. Do we meet shipwrecked people who arrive at a mysterious island? OR we could meet zombies crawling along a coast? In any case it seems that the characters will have to survive a new threat near the sea.

For this season 10, which we could expect to see next fall (on their usual dates, but not confirmed), we will find a stellar cast (it is basically their "All Star" season) with several of the series' favorites .

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy BatesLeslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock will be in these new episodes for those who have signed Macaulay Culkin.

You know that in each season Murphy explores a subgenre or theme of terror and there are still many sticks to play. So let the theories begin, What do you think this new season will be about?