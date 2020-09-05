American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson’s return to the set is “intimidating and unnerving”

Share it:

As we discovered a few days ago, the filming of season 10 of American Horror Story they will start in October. One of the most anticipated news is the return to the cast of Sarah Paulson, but the actress said she is rather worried about what the work will be with the restrictions and new rules imposed by the pandemic.

“In terms of protocols, you can’t even imagine the amount of emails and documents I receive “ he said Sarah Paulson in a recent interview with The Wrap. “And the consideration around all of that is extraordinary. Disney and Ryan Murphy Television have everything under control. And so I feel protected in how I can feel, since I will be without bezel, working on a set surrounded by people. So it definitely is intimidating and unnerving“ admitted the actress.

Sarah Paulson, in any case, knows that returning to the set is also part of those habits to be resumed to return to the life of before the lockdown. “I have been told, by people who have already done it, that it is time to go back to doing it. We have all been locked in the house for months and months and suddenly what was normal, spending hours and hours on the set with more than a hundred people, now it seems like this hard to imagine and the thought of doing it is really scary. But apparently, once you are there and see all the protocols that have been adopted, people tend to feel more relaxed. So there is hope. “

In recent days, meanwhile, the creator of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy became a dad for the third time.