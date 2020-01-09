Entertainment

         'American Horror Story' renews for three seasons: Ryan Murphy's anthology will hit season 13

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Despite the comments that pointed to the end of the series, it seems that this is not yet close since FX has announced that it has renewed 'American Horror Story' for three seasons. Or what is the same, Ryan Murphy's production is assured of its existence until season 13.

Which, considering the symbolism of the number 13 in horror productions, makes me think that the renewal for three seasons of the anthology it has not been something to tuntun. Another thing is that we can see the murphyiana version of 'Friday 13'.


The 23 best series to enjoy on Halloween

Due to agenda, neither is Ryan Murphy's involvement clear in the conception of these new seasons and in fact the creator conceived the tenth, which will arrive during this year, as a meeting of the favorite actors of the series. Of course, by then, the future of the series was not clear.

READ:  Weekly Shonen Jump reveals the preview of Boruto chapter 42, will the front expand?

When going, basically like a clock, season by year, we can think that the Expiration date of 'American Horror Story' stands there by 2023. Now we should see how the health of the series, whose irregularity between seasons plays quite against.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.