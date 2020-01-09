         'American Horror Story' renews for three seasons: Ryan Murphy's anthology will hit season 13

Share it:

Despite the comments that pointed to the end of the series, it seems that this is not yet close since FX has announced that it has renewed 'American Horror Story' for three seasons. Or what is the same, Ryan Murphy's production is assured of its existence until season 13.

Which, considering the symbolism of the number 13 in horror productions, makes me think that the renewal for three seasons of the anthology it has not been something to tuntun. Another thing is that we can see the murphyiana version of 'Friday 13'.

Due to agenda, neither is Ryan Murphy's involvement clear in the conception of these new seasons and in fact the creator conceived the tenth, which will arrive during this year, as a meeting of the favorite actors of the series. Of course, by then, the future of the series was not clear.

When going, basically like a clock, season by year, we can think that the Expiration date of 'American Horror Story' stands there by 2023. Now we should see how the health of the series, whose irregularity between seasons plays quite against.