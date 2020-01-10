American Horror Story Renew 3 Seasons

Share it:

Two months after the end of ‘AHS: 1984’, The ninth season of‘American Horror Story’, And having announced that the tenth would arrive this year, in FX They wanted to secure the long-term future of their anthology of American terror by renewing the series for another three seasons.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror television after having created the limited anthological series American Horror Story and having maintained their success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series”, He highlighted John Landgraf, president of FX Networks and FX Productions. "We are grateful to them, Dana Walden and our study partners for committing to another three years. AHS has had a large number of award-winning actors from day one and we appreciate everyone's contributions, including Ryan, Brad and other executive producers such as Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, screenwriters, directors, cast and crew of each new and unforgettable installment of American Horror Story"

And is that ‘American Horror Story’Is already a television classic. Since its premiere with the now known as ‘American Horror Story: Murder House' in 2011, Ryan Murphy has managed, with greater or lesser success, to fiddle with the genre every year to present new stories and scenarios in which to give free rein to its darkest facet.

After ‘Murder House’(2011) arrived‘Asylum’(2012),‘Coven’(2013),‘Freak show' (2014), 'hotel’(2015),‘Roanoke’(2016),‘Cult’(2017),‘Apocalypse’(2018) and‘1984’(2019). Now we know that, if the annual season rhythm is maintained with a premiere in September, we will be enjoying the thirteenth season of ‘American Horror Story’In 2023.