Entertainment

         'American Horror Story': Macaulay Culkin heads the season 10 star gathering

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Ryan Murphy has announced through his Instagram the cast that will be part of the season 10 of 'American Horror Story', the anthology of terror he writes for the American chain FX. And watch out for the great signing of the series: Macaulay Culkin will be one of the protagonists of these new episodes.

Culkin's arrival joins to the returns of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who had been absent from the anthology they had starred almost from the beginning and did not appear in the ninth season ('1984') to many surprises.


'AHS 1984': 11 curiosities to thoroughly enjoy the season of 'American Horror Story' that pays tribute to the slasher

They will not be the only usual faces we will see in this new season, since they will also be Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Names that we can see printed on a beach plan while playing "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck.

READ:  Venom 2: Sony decides on the possible Spider-Man cameo

As usual in the series, we still don't know more details about this season 10 of 'American Horror Story' except your status as a series favorite meeting. Its own All Stars and, for the moment, it seems that it will be so.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.