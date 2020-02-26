         'American Horror Story': Macaulay Culkin heads the season 10 star gathering

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ryan Murphy has announced through his Instagram the cast that will be part of the season 10 of 'American Horror Story', the anthology of terror he writes for the American chain FX. And watch out for the great signing of the series: Macaulay Culkin will be one of the protagonists of these new episodes.

Culkin's arrival joins to the returns of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who had been absent from the anthology they had starred almost from the beginning and did not appear in the ninth season ('1984') to many surprises.

They will not be the only usual faces we will see in this new season, since they will also be Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. Names that we can see printed on a beach plan while playing "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck.

As usual in the series, we still don't know more details about this season 10 of 'American Horror Story' except your status as a series favorite meeting. Its own All Stars and, for the moment, it seems that it will be so.