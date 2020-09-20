American Horror Story, in season 10 we will see an unreleased Macaulay Culkin

Interviewed by Collider to talk about his experience in the Netflix series Ratched, the star of American Horror Story Sarah Paulson spoke of the role of Macaulay Culkin in the tenth season from the Ryan Murphy series.

“I think it’s brilliant of Ryan’s doing that. It’s one of those moments where he basically says, ‘Oh, you think you know this actor and know what he’s capable of? Then I’ll show you something else. said the actress about the choice of the showrunner, which apparently has several surprises in store for the Mama star I missed the plane.

Paulson continued: “Most people who love Macaulay Culkin remember him from the time he was a kid. Seeing him do some of the things he’ll do as an adult – because I’ve read the first two episodes – and overturning all your expectations will be thrilling and fun for the audience. . I can tell you that I will work with him, so I’m really excited. “

A taste of what awaits us from Culkin’s participation had already arrived in recent months, when it was revealed that the actor will be taking part in wild sex scenes with Kathy Bates. “It seems to be the role I was born for” the actor joked when Murphy revealed this detail to him.

Meanwhile, Murphy has confirmed that American Horror Story 10 will start filming next October.