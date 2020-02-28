American Horror Story File Macaulay Culkin

Share it:

"I enjoy acting. I like being on set. I don't enjoy the other things that it entails”, He assured Macaulay Culkin in a recent interview. "A good analogy is ‘Life imprisonment’. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a crap tube, you know? It's like coming to that kind of freedom, I would have to crawl through a crap tube. And you know what? I have built a very beautiful prison for me. It's soft. It is sweet. Smells good. It's fancy"

Luckily for everyone, the interpreter continues to notice the call of the filming from time to time and in FX in general, and Ryan Murphy In particular, they thought it was time to call the actor.

Three months after the end of ‘AHS: 1984’, The ninth season of‘American Horror Story’, And having announced four more seasons, the tenth has begun to take shape. By unexpected, Culkin's has been the most commented signing, but fans of 'AHS'have much more to celebrate, such as confirmed returns from Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman Y Angelica Ross.

‘American Horror Story’Is already a television classic. Since its premiere with the now known as ‘American Horror Story: Murder House' in 2011, Ryan Murphy has managed, with greater or lesser success, to fiddle with the genre year by year. After that applauded initial season they arrived ‘Asylum’(2012),‘Coven’(2013),‘Freak show' (2014), 'hotel’(2015),‘Roanoke’(2016),‘Cult’(2017),‘Apocalypse’(2018) and‘1984’(2019).