American Horror Story, Emma Roberts pregnant: she will have a boy

After announcing her pregnancy in June, Emma Roberts, star of American Horror Story, had not yet published images of her expectation on social networks. In a recent post on Instagram, the actress showed her baby bump for the first time, also revealing the sex of the unborn child, who will be a boy.

In the post, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, they are present three images: in the first, Emma Roberts is alone, sitting on a sofa, with her hands in her lap, and in the other two she is with her partner, Garrett Hedlund, among the protagonists of Triple Frontier and Tron: Legacy. The caption seems to remove all doubts: “Me … and my two favorite boys”, with two little blue hearts confirming that the couple’s child will be a boy.

Among the many comments from fans and famous people, that of Julia Roberts, Emma’s aunt, who wrote “Love you” and inserted a cute emoji. There is no shortage of congratulations, among others, from the actress Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory), by tennis player Venus Williams, by supermodel Lily Aldridge, while Lea Michele, who starred with Emma Roberts in Scream Queens and who in turn has given birth to a baby a few days ago, commented: “You’ll be the best of moms. I love you Em!”

Regarding American Horror Story, series co-creator Ryan Murphy recently revealed that season 10 production will kick off in October.