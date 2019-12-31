American Horror Story Back Sarah Paulson

Share it:

Together with Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson She is the actress of 'American Horror Story' who has played more characters throughout the series. We have seen her as Wilhemina Venable, Audrey Tindall, Billie Dean Howard or Sally McKenna, to name a few; but unfortunately, and for the first time almost in a decade, we didn't see her or him appear in the previous AHS season, 'American Horror Story: 1984', which premiered in Spain last September. However, it is possible that his absence in that batch of chapters was not a goodbye forever.

A few months ago the veteran actress was asked if she would appear again in the horror anthology of Ryan Murphy. His response then left a door open: “You never know, I can appear. However, I promise nothing. " Now, Paulson has returned to talk about the subject and pointing out that there must be a necessary condition to say yes. And it has to do with his usual co-worker, Evan Peters. "I'd like to do something with Evan (Peters)," Sarah revealed to TV Guide. "I miss Evan, also working with him. So I would love to have that experience again. If he comes back, I'll come back".

After all, yes Jessica Lange reappeared in 'Apocalypse' After years of speculation about his return, why isn't Ryan Murphy going to play the same trick again and bring back the other two most beloved characters in the anthology? What's more, everything smells like it will be. Speaking of the tenth season of 'AHS', the creator of the story advanced him to Deadline that this new series of episodes will bring together the favorite actors of the fandom, because, to the sorrow of many, "perhaps it is our last season"If so, there can be no closure without Paulson (or Peters). We will continue to report.