American Horror Story adds Macaulay Culkin to the season 10 cast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The tenth season of American Horror Story It is on its way and therefore the names that make up the distribution of the new episodes have been released. Among them is that of Macaulay Culkin, who became a movie star for his roles in the saga Home alone at a very young age.

The co-creator and showrunner of this series, Ryan Murphy, has shared through a video posted on his Instagram profile the full cast for the tenth chapter in the anthology of terror, accompanied by the song Dead of Night by Orville Peck.

Culkin's name appears in the video alongside that of several appellants such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who will return to the series after taking a break during the ninth season.

Culkin, known as the naughty Kevin McCallister, will be as a regular character this season. To date the actor has appeared in multiple television series but always as a guest character.

Other cast members this season (of which we have neither a title nor a confirmed setting) are Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

The last season of this anthology was American Horror Story: 1984, a tribute to the 80s slasher cinema that collected references from classics such as Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the series had renewed for three more seasons without counting the tenth. Therefore there are still many horror stories to tell in seasons 11, 12 and 13.