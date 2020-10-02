American Horror Story 10, Sarah Paulson on a certain fan theory “I think it’s possible”

Filming for the tenth season of American Horror Story will start shortly, but no one has yet let us know what the theme that will bind the new episodes will be. But a certain theory might have raison d’etre, according to Sarah Paulson… Or so it would seem.

If you remember well, last year, at the end of the ninth season of American Horror Story, AHS: 1984, there were those who had hypothesized that in those episodes the theme of AHS 10 would be anticipated, that is the alien.

With references to the second season of the show (in which extra-terrestrial life forms appeared for the first time) and references to Star Trek, in addition to the fact that AHS: Asylum had left the story of Kit’s children in suspense (the character of Evans Peters), hybrids of aliens and humans, many thought it could be clues inserted on purpose to suggest arriving at this conclusion. In addition, we know that Evan Peters will return in the tenth season of American Horror Story … Maybe just in the role of Kit (or one of his descendants)? Who can tell.

But yet, Sarah Paulson it has given a glimmer of hope to those who support this theory. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, in fact, the actress tried to turn around the subject, without giving a clear answer, but something said it … “I appeal to the fifth amendment! Otherwise everyone will think it’s a confirmation … But here, I think it’s a possibility. How about? It’s possible“to then add”Oh, I’ll definitely get in trouble!“.

And you, what do you think? Do you think this could really be the theme of the new season? Let us know in the comments.