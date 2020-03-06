'American Horror Story 10' could have these themes

Each year, the most American Horror Story fans spend months trying to figure out what the theme of the new season might be. Usually this task is facilitated when the first teasers They begin to appear, and although this has not yet happened, it has not prevented viewers from starting to speculate on what might happen next. With FX having renewed the series until season 13, today we wanted to make a list with the plots that more ballots have to be the new protagonist in the tenth season.
Advertising – Keep reading below
one
'When the night dies'
This is a little crazy, but with 'American Horror Story' you never know. Could next season be an anthology in itself? The video of the announcement of the distribution of this new delivery came with lOrville Peck's song 'Dead Of Night', which is also the name of a British anthological horror film of 1945, which here was called 'When the night dies'. This had several horror stories in his footage, so the new season of the series could be inspired by one of them, or even surprise us much more and make each episode an individual story. Can you imagine?
two
Ghost Boats
We have seen several ghosts throughout the series, although the most memorable were those of 'Murder House' and 'Roanaoke', but What if they make a ghost season at sea? Fans have already made it clear several times that they would like this, and we must remember again that the cast video showed us a beach while the Orville Peck song was playing, so we do not rule out that this could happen.
3
Zombies
'American Horror Story: The Walking Dead'? We must recognize that the walking dead are a very exploited element in gender cinema in recent times, even the series already showed them to us in 'Coven', when the witches of the Miss Robichaux Academy were attacked by voodoo queen Marie Laveau . Again, if we analyze the song 'Dead Of Night', Who tells us that this could not deal with undead? With Ryan and his love for giving us subtle clues, you never know.
4
'Urban legends'
In the penultimate episode of 'American Horror Story: 1984' two characters meet a reporter for The National Enquirer, who is told that "In the 70s, all that mattered was Bigfoot, the aliens, the Loch Ness Monster … everything Leonard Nimoy was looking for". This made fans cling to this phrase as a potential plot for season 10.
5
Aliens
This is one of the theories that fans love the most right now. The most adept at the series will remember that This is a concept that was briefly explored in the second season of the program, 'Asylum', but are aliens coming back? We would not mind at all.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment