American Horror Stories, Sarah Paulson among the directors of the spin-off

Since an appropriately titled spin-off of the American Horror Story was officially announced American Horror Stories, fans of the show are wondering what will be the news that will distinguish it from the mother series. Well, one of these will be Sarah Paulson directing.

You an experience behind the camera for American Horror Story she had already done it (on the occasion of the eighth season), but Sarah Paulson was trembling to direct new episodes.

"It would be really exciting for me, because I have to say that the only episode that I got to direct (AHS 8×06 Return to Murder House) was an electrifying challenge. (…) So I really want to have another opportunity to go into that world"he had in fact declared a few months ago speaking to the Hollywood Reporter.

So today comes the news that Paulson will be among the directors of American Horror Stories: "What can I tell you? I will direct something"said the actress about her involvement in the spin-off series during a panel of another show produced by Ryan Murphy Ratched.

According to sources, American Horror Stories will be a companion series of AHS, and will consist of multiple self-contained episodes, where each of them will tell a different ghost story.

At the moment there is no indication of when filming will begin, even Paulson herself would seem to have "heard rumors" that they would like to possible date October 2021.