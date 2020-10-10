American Gods, the return of the Neil Gaiman series in the trailer of the third season!

During the New York Comic-Con the official trailer of the third season of American Gods, series based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

The new episodes will develop the plots interrupted at the end of the second season, especially the one linked to Shadow’s true identity and the fact that Wednesday is his real father. In the third season, the protagonist will also venture into Wisconsin in a tiny village called Lakeside: fans of the original novel know what they can expecti, but if you want some non-spoiler previews, start the trailer inside the news!

Actor Ricky Whittle also spoke about the series to a dedicated panel:

“It becomes a very relevant plot in today’s climate: we have that old type of very traditional and completely white town, and then there is this black man who arrives and finds himself faced with an overwhelming positivity on the surface, which however hides a deep darkness. It soon becomes clear that as soon as you arrive in Lakeside, not everything is as it seems“revealed Whittle. He added:”It’s amazing that such powerful stories can be told and that’s something I’m really excited about for Season 3“.

Recall that in the third season the character of Mousa Kraish will not be present nor the actor Orlando Jones, who was fired a few months ago.