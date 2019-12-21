American Gods is under investigation following the dismissal of Orlando Jones

Share it:

The dismissal of Orlando Jones American Gods has been one of the most commented news of last week. The actor who gave life to Mr. Nancy He was expelled from the series under the excuse of not offering the vision the producer expected of his character.

Recently, the Deadline portal reports that SAG-AFTRA He has begun to take action after the events that happened last week and the statements of Jones himself about his character and how he felt after the dismissal.

On the other hand, producers defend themselves by stating that:

"The stories of American Gods have continually changed and evolved to reflect the complex mythology of the source material. Jones's choice was not chosen because Mr. Nancy, among other characters, does not appear in the part of the book we are focusing on Season 3. "

Given this, SAG-AFTRA decided to expand its investigation and a spokeswoman said that, after initial meetings with Gabrielle Union and its representatives on the experience of America's Got Talent, Jones' case has caused the guild to expand the investigation into Fremantle Media.

"Our compliance actions are handled confidentially to protect the members involved, and we generally do not publish these issues unless the affected members request that we do so."

Given this, Fremantle expressed his desire to cooperate fully in the investigation and that the actor's accusations were not supported by facts.

Orlando Jones It is in a complicated situation after these last events. If his dismissal was of a racial nature, the investigation will eventually uncover him.