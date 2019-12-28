American Gods executives did not want to pay Orlando Jones for writing season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The dismissal of Orlando Jones of the American Gods series for alleged racial reasons is still under investigation by the guild of actors. Jones played in the series Mr. Nancy and from the second season he served as producer and screenwriter of Amercian Gods.

In addition to complaints about the suspect dismissal, the actor has now confessed that the company Freemantle, accused of racists, I didn't even want to pay him for his work as a screenwriter focused on colored characters like Mr. Nancy, Ibis and Bilquis. These have been his words for the Geeks Worldwide medium:

"They just didn't want to pay me. I told them I couldn't go against my guild. It's a writer's guild program and I'm a member. They had to pay me. They said no. I told them:" That's a bit racist. You paid all the white men and they're at home … "The guild requires that. That's why it was so stupid for them to be so pissed off at me for that."

The actor does not hesitate to uncover the whole truth about the company and criticize the treatment that the series offers to the characters and actors of color.

"I know that Fremantle doesn't care about the color characters in the show. They've told me." The actor tells how the series focus your perspective on white characters saying that "they did not write for us because they openly say that brown faces are not sold in Europe."

Finally, the company decided to pay the actor, but it cost them more than a handful of dollars.