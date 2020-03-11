Entertainment

         'American Gigolo': Jon Bernthal will star in the television adaptation of the film that made Richard Gere an erotic myth

March 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Jon Bernthal He is known for his work on 'The Punisher' and 'The Walking Dead' will star in the pilot for the 'American Gigolo' series, which is shaping up to be a reimagining of the 1980 film starring Richard Gere. A somewhat forgotten classic, directed by none other than Paul Schrader, but that turned his star into one of the most enduring erotic myths of his era.

American Gigolo

Bernthal will play Julian Kaye, presented to us 18 years after being arrested for murder and struggling to find his place in the Los Angeles sex industry, while searching for the truth about the trap that sent him to prison almost two decades. At the same time, Julian also hopes to reconnect with Michelle, your only true love.


'American Gigolo', the transcendental style in Hollywood

'American Gigolo'is a production of Paramount Television Studios Showtime, whose president Gary Levine told Deadline:

“We have assembled an elite team to tailor this iconic film to a Showtime series with the talent and magnetism of Jon Bernthal, the exquisite film production of David Hollander, the legendary Jerry Bruckheimer and our new sister studio, Paramount. It has all the appeal you expect, but it also offers a deep dive into the tricky waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020. ”

Jon

Jerry bruckheimer, the producer of the original film, will only be an executive producer here along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, which endorse the series that will be written and directed by David Raylander, the showrunner of 'Ray Donovan'. There are no approximate dates yet.

