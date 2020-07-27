America visits Pachuca with three casualties: how and where to see the debut of the Eagles in the Guard1anes 2020

Share it:

Time doesn't stop for him America and, a few hours after his tournament debut Guard1anes 2020, the Coapa team will have to make a series of modifications to its starting table to face the Tuzos del Pachuca.

COVID-19 infections and physical discomfort are the main reasons why the Eagles do not start with their full squad this season. For this day 1, Miguel Herrera will not be able to count on players like Giovani Dos Santos, Paul Aguilar and Henry Martin.

I would be in goal Guillermo Ochoa, in defense they would play Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Reyes and Jorge Sánchez, who will develop on the right side to replace Paul Aguilar.

The Paraguayan will jump in the half court Richard Sánchez and Santiago Cáseres, Argentine player who has not been active for 4 months and has just recovered from some muscle discomfort.

Due to physical problems, Giovani Dos Santos will be replaced by Andrés Ibargüen, who along with the youth squad Sebastian Cordova They will be in charge of strengthening the attack zone by the blue-cream bands.

Roger Martinez would take the place of Henry Martin and the Colombian would pair with Federico Viñas, Uruguayan striker who has become a fundamental piece in Miguel Herrera's scheme.

For reasons of logistics and security, the Americanist group decided not to focus on Pachuca and travel this Monday to confront those led by Paulo Pezzolano. The American players will report at noon at the Coapa facilities and will later travel to Hidalgo.

The led by Miguel Herrera come from a defeat against Guadalajara in the Cup For MexicoSo they will seek to recompose the path and return as soon as possible to the path of triumph.

For his part, Pachuca comes from crowning himself in the Telcel Cup, a tournament where they beat León on penalties, so a great power duel is expected at the Hidalgo Stadium.

PHOTO: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

DIFFERENT REALITIES

Through social networks, the whole of Hidalgo announced that its staff is free of coronaviruses, this after a laboratory delivered the tests that were carried out prior to the start of Guard1anes 2020.

"We will continue to monitor and align to established protocols to maintain the health of all our members," the team said in an official statement.

On the other hand, COVID-19 has already entered the Nido de Coapa and this weekend the existence of two positive cases was announced, dealing with the player Emilio Lara Contreras and of the physical trainer, Giber Anibal Becerra Montijo.

Until July 1, 2020, Liga MX had registered 54 cases of COVID-19, mostly asymptomatic. The cases of Santos and Cruz Azul were alarming, since their staffs exceeded ten infections.

Last week 22 infections were reported more in six Liga MX teams: América, Necaxa, Santos, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Atlas.

Enrique Bonilla, head of the Liga MX, promised to follow all health instructions so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the players.

(Photo: Instagram / clubamerica)

TIMETABLE WITH AMERICAN TASTE

The Eagles start a new season on Monday night, a schedule that has certainly benefited the Azulcrema team. According to the newspaper Record, America has played 40 official matches with a balance of 27 wins, 9 draws and 4 losses.

Their most recent match on Monday occurred in 2013 under the command of Miguel Herrera, when the Azulcremas entered University City and they thrashed 1-4 to the Pumas of the UNAM in an edition of the "Capital Classic".

PACHUCA VS AMERICA

DATE: July 27th

SCHEDULE: 8:00 p.m.

CAMPUS: Hidalgo Stadium

WHERE TO SEE IT?

FOX Sports and Claro Sports

