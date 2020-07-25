America reported two asymptomatic cases of COVID-19; 22 infected in the Liga MX in a week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Eagles will debut on Monday, July 27 against Pachuca (Photo: Instagram / clubamerica)

The same day that day 1 of the tournament will start Opening 2020 of the Liga MX, the cases of contagion of COVID-19 they keep increasing. This time it was the club America who reported having detected dinfected you.

Through a statement, both the club and the league, detailed that they are about Emilio Lara Contreras, who is part of the first team squad, while the second is Giber Aníbal Becerra Montijo, member of the technical staff headed by Miguel "Piojo" Herrera.

Likewise, Las Águilas confirmed that both cases are asymptomatic and that both Lara and Becerra are isolated and under medical observation.

However, 11 tests still to come to the Federation offices, due to the excessive workload in the laboratory, so it will be during this night or tomorrow when the results of all staff members.

The number of infections could increase in the coming hours (Photo: Instagram / clubamerica)

Much has been speculated on more possible infections inside the first team squad. There is even talk that Henry Martin and Guillermo Ochoa are two others who suffer coronavirus; but so far there is nothing concrete.

America will have its debut match in the tournament Guardians 2020 next Monday, July 27, during his visit to Pachuca.

Guardians 2020 is not canceled despite the wave of infected

Until July 1, 2020, Liga MX had registered 54 positive cases for COVID-19, mostly asymptomatic. The examples of Santos and Cruz Azul, which exceeded ten infections, were especially striking and alarming.

However, so far this week, they are already 22 cases infections in six league teams: Guadalajara, Monterrey, Atlas, Necaxa, Santos and America.

The teams carry out prevention campaigns (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

Liga MX, through its president, Enrique Bonillahas promised to enforce the health measures recommended by the Health Secretary and protect those involved in parties.

In this sense, Group goal celebrations, greetings between players, and protocol events will not be allowed. . Yes, there will be a measurement of body temperature with infrared thermometers, open face masks, airtight bags for the footballer to deposit his uniform after the match.

If in any team there are cases of recidivism in testing the plan is that the game is played yes or yes, and for this the clubs will put on the court if necessary to youth or substitutes, but the ball will not stop rolling.

This Friday the activities in football will resume in Mexico, after a four-month pause, with the meeting between the Necaxa rays and the UANL Tigers, at the Victoria stadium in Aguascalientes.

The meeting between Atlético de San Luis and Bravos of FC Juárez was postponed until Monday, July 27 (Photo: Twitter @ LigaBBVAMX)

However, Liga MX reported yesterday that rescheduled two encounters of Day 1: Atlético de San Luis against FC Juárez and Mazatlán FC against Puebla.

The change of dates was caused because they are waiting for COVID-19 test results of the representative of Sinaloa and border.

The competition, named nes Guardians 2020 ’, in tribute to medical staff who has watched heroically for the health of Mexicans, will have two fronts: one, on the fields; another, outside of them.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

Sports journalism with a gender perspective and the long way to go

Sport cannot be above health: player asked to evaluate the return of Mexican soccer

Liga MX: Santos reported four other positive cases of COVID-19

"There are no reasons to stop Liga MX": the position of the Ministry of Health despite COVID-19 infections