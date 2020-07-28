America reported that at the moment it will not hire players: "It is complicated at the moment that one lives economically"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

REUTERS / Henry Romero

Due to the economic complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, America explained that at the moment it is not in a position to buy more soccer players.

Santiago Baños, president of the Eagles, said that this week he will announce the next reinforcement that came to the club as a loan.

"It is complicated at the moment that one lives economically and that is why I say that it depends on the circumstances and how the negotiations take place in order to bring it, obviously we are not currently in a position to buy players, so it involves many issues that we hope we can close this week and get involved as quickly as possible"Baños told Claro brand.

COVID-19 infections and physical discomfort were the main reasons why the Eagles did not start with their full squad this season. For matchday 1 Miguel Herrera did not have players like Giovani Dos Santos, Paul Aguilar and Henry Martin.

(Photo: File)

On the other hand, COVID-19 has already entered the Nido de Coapa and this weekend the existence of two positive cases was announced, dealing with the player Emilio Lara Contreras and of the physical trainer, Giber Anibal Becerra Montijo.

Until July 1, 2020, Liga MX had registered 54 cases of COVID-19, mostly asymptomatic. The cases of Santos and Cruz Azul were alarming, since their staffs exceeded ten infections.

Last week 22 infections were reported more in six Liga MX teams: América, Necaxa, Santos, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Atlas.

Enrique Bonilla, head of the Liga MX, promised to follow all health instructions so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the players.

Miguel Herrera (Photo: EFE)



On the other hand, the coach of America, Miguel Herrera, He affirmed this Monday, after the triumph of his team 2-1 over Pachuca that the blue-cream box starts to be champion of the Mexican Apertura and, if it does not succeed, it is a failure.

"We always start to be a champion and when America is not a champion it is a failure, that is, it has been and will continue; we are going to keep trying. Today we did so, even though we were able to better manage the game, it is a good away win", he claimed.

Herrera took advantage of the debut with victory to send a message to the fans of the Eagles, to which he promised good results.

"I will always promise the fans to win and good results, that is the requirement in this club. We will do it with the team we have on the court, we will always jump to win"He stressed in a video conference.

America's coach Miguel Herrera (Photo: EFE)



The Mexican strategist dismissed criticism from the media for the results of his team in the preseason against his fiercest rivals: lost with Chivas and Cruz Azul and tied with Pumas.

"I am not concerned with criticism, I am concerned that when the tournament starts the team gives results, and we did that in this game. For me, the preseason matters for the physical work and for what we want the team to achieve and nothing else"He pointed out.

He also highlighted the work of Colombian Roger Martínez, who at the beginning of the year had shown interest in emigrating to Europe, but due to the lack of offers he had to remain in America.

”I see Roger in it, today he was a fundamental piece, but they gave him many kicks and that is why we took him out in the end, he made a difference while he was on the field and we hope that he remains connected in that way"He asserted.

For Saturday August 1, on date two of the America contest, it will receive Tijuana and Pachuca will visit the Tigers.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

America visits Pachuca with three casualties: how and where to see the debut of the Eagles in the Guard1anes 2020

Sport cannot be above health: player asked to evaluate the return of Mexican soccer

"There are no reasons to stop Liga MX": the position of the Ministry of Health despite COVID-19 infections