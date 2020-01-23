 América Chavez rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been a while since Marvel Studios planned an adaptation of America Chavez for Disney + in serial format, and this morning already came commenting that his series on the streaming platform could be the first of Phase Five of the UCM. Now a new rumor which places the character debut at UCM before in his series. Specifically in a movie next year.

As they point out from The Illuminerdi, so we still have to treat it with some caution, the character would make his debut in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". Apparently, Marvel Studios is looking for a young 15-17 year old Hispanic teenager who acts as a partner in the film. There is no name for the character, but it is suspected that America could fit.

In the comics, América Chavez comes from another dimension and has the ability to fly, superhuman strength and speed, almost invulnerability and, most importantly, the ability to create stellar portals with which he can travel through space, time and even throughout the multiverse.

Via information | The Illuminerdi