Amelia Eve shares some great photos from the set

One of the fan favorite characters of The Haunting of Bly Manor is Jamie, the gardener played by Amelia Eve. The actress has shared with fans in the last few hours some images that come from the backstage of the anthological series inspired by the works of Henry James, which had great success with the first season, Hill House.

Among the immortalized sequences we find many photos of the workmanship and of the goliardic moments on the set, as well as other behind the scenes images.

“We actually did a scene where Jamie wakes up. Dani leaves and she begs her to stay. It was such a beautiful scene to shoot. Both Victoria and I were in bed and hugging each other. stop we were still hugging. We shared a really good time. Unfortunately it’s not in the final edit. “ Eve wrote on social media.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second season of The Haunting anthology series after the success of the first season, Hill House. The episodes are inspired by Henry James’ crackdown. A young housekeeper (Victoria Pedretti) is hired by the rich uncle (Henry Thomas) of two orphans, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelia Bea Smith) to take care of them in the gigantic Bly Manor, a villa located in the countryside of the Essex. Dani will begin to see a man and a woman around the house and will understand that she is the only one to notice. In the cat of the second season also Oliver Jackson-Cohen, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli and Tahirah Sharif.

