AMC has set a date for the new series The Walking Dead: World Beyond

We already have an official release date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second television spinoff set in the universe of Robert Kirkman and with a release date at AMC Spain on April 13 at 22:10 CET.

We are facing the third series of the ambitious survivors and walkers franchise that has captivated hundreds of thousands of viewers as a result of adapting Kirkman's fantastic comics.

Walking The Walking Dead: World Beyond ’expands the universe of‘ The Walking Dead ’, delving into a new history and mythology that follows in the footsteps of the first generation born in the surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. In the series, two sisters will abandon, together with two friends, the safety and comfort of their homes, in order to undertake an important search in which they will face enormous dangers, known and unknown, alive and dead.

While they are persecuted by both those who want to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a history of maturity and transformation will unfold in a hostile territory, which will put in check everything that the protagonists know about their own world and about themselves. Some will become heroes. Others, in villains. But everyone will find the truth they crave.

In the images that accompany this text you can see the new survivors, played by Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond.

In the production is AMC and in the executive production are the supervisor of the franchise, Scott M. Gimple and the showrunner Matt Negrete, as well as Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

After this series, he will have to look at the trilogy of films starring Andrew Lincoln in the role of the missing Rick Grimes, who is believed to be preparing to return to the franchise soon.