 AMC Delays Broadcast of Final Season Episode of The Walking Dead

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of The Walking Dead 10x14: Look at the Flowers

The coronavirus crisis is affecting everything, among other things, television programming. This same week and the series on The CW's Arrowverse will have stops in their broadcast for a couple of weeks. Now we find out that the AMC chain is going to do the same with its end of season from "The Walking Dead".

On April 12, the closing chapter of the current tenth season was scheduled to be broadcast, but given the paralysis of many works, post-production cannot be completed. Via Twitter, the official announcement has been made in which they fix for "later this year" the emission of that end, which will be released then as a special episode. Therefore, the current season will end its broadcast on April 5.

Current events have sadly made it impossible to complete post-production for the season 10 finale of ‘The Walking Dead’So the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned ending will appear as a special episode later this year..

The first 8 episodes of season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ They will be available for free at http://AMC.com and in the AMC app, immediately after the last episode of season 10, from Sunday, April 5 to Friday, May 1.

Therefore, episode 14 of this March 29, entitled ‘Look at the Flowers’, happens to serve as the penultimate of the tenth season.

