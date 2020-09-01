AMC cancels the series with Zachary Quinto

Share it:

As he sadly announced to his followers Jami O’Brien, executive producer of the series, NOS4A2 won’t be returning for a third season, since AMC has decided not to proceed beyond the recently concluded second season and cancel the television adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King.

You can read the tweet at the bottom of the news, but the beginning is important: “I heard from AMC last week that there won’t be a third season of NOS4A2. It’s a real shame but I’m really grateful that we at least managed to complete the entire adaptation of Joe Hill’s novel“This means that a possible third season would have taken a completely autonomous direction.

Compared to the first season, NOS4A2 2 begins eight years in the future and, after the previous events, Manx is more than ever determined to take revenge on his rival, taking away the most precious affection: his son.

On the soundtrack of a horror film, which the style of the series fully reflects, the hunt begins: what is in effect a desperate and frantic search is contrasted with a (too) calm soundtrack, anticipating not only the events, but also the heartbreaking suspense which will characterize the second season.

The second season of NOS4A2 started on June 21st and in anticipation of its conclusion we suggest you also recover the exciting teaser of NOS4A2, reminding you that the series stars Ashleigh Cummings alongside which, in addition to Zachary Quinto, we also find Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

What do you think? Are you following the second season of NOS4A2? Let us know your opinion in the comments. For further information, we refer you to the review of the first season of NOS4A2.