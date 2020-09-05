Ambra Angiolini, here are some of the best performances of the star of Stay away from me

Share it:

This evening it airs on Rai 3 Stay away from me, 2013 film directed by Alessio Maria Federici, with protagonists Enrico Brignano e Ambra Angiolini. This is the remake of a French film that tells the story of a very unfortunate couple counselor who meets Sara, a young woman willing to do anything to live true love.

The female interpreter of this film has come a long way, everyone will remember her beginnings in Non è la Rai. Now, she is a very successful actress who over the years has been able to conquer the public and critics. Among his best performances we remember Saturn Against, a 2007 film by Ferzan Özpetek in which she plays the role of Roberta, a drug addict who loves astronomy.

The following year it was then chosen by Cristina Comencini for Black and white, in which she plays Elena, a committed woman on several fronts, often the victim of unpleasant episodes of racism and the most bigoted prejudices. In 2011 he then took part in Immature, a choral comedy by Paolo Genovese, in which adults, more in name than in fact, are forced to repeat the final exams.

In recent years the definitive affirmation has arrived not only in the world of cinema but also in that of the theater. Despite a difficult past, Ambra Angiolini’s career is now unstoppable. The actress was able to churn out practically one movie a year. Let’s remember for example Long live Italy, See you at home, Maldamore, Never United States, The choice e 7 minutes.

Looking forward to seeing the film he stars in again tonight, check out our review of Stay Away From Me.