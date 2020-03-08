Amblin may be developing a Jurassic World series with Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg

Share it:

Jurassic Park is one of the most successful franchises since the first installment of this saga was released in 1993. Its new trilogy, Jurassic World, managed to revive the passion for dinosaur theme parks, culminating with the next installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, but it may not end here.

The Jurassic Outpost website ensures that there are a series of Jurassic World in development and that the project manager is Amblin Television. In addition, it ensures that both Colin Trevorrow how Steven Spielberg, founder of this chain, are involved. The production company has already carried out projects such as Amazing Stories or Roswell, New Mexico. In addition, the article also suggests that Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, producers of the series The Americans and presidents of Amblin Television, will also participate in the development of the Jurassic World series.

The story that this would be serious would still be unknown, but the facts presented in Jurassic World: Dominion are expected to continue. Filming could take place in the city of Vancouver, Canada, and its premiere is considered to be at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. Waiting for the producer to confirm if this information is authentic, the Jurassic saga fan website ventures to say that we would see the premiere of this series in Peacock, the Universal Pictures platform.

On the other hand, Jurassic World: Dominion It will feature the familiar faces of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. The film has revealed some of its details recently and, its main star, Chris Pratt, has claimed that it will be like Avengers: Endgame.

The latest installment of the new Jurassic trilogy will hit theaters on June 11, 2021 and, if the information of Jurassic Outpost is true, the new series would continue its history on television.