Amazon's Lord of the Rings series presents its main cast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the moment there were not known many proper names related to series The Lord of the Rings that will air on Amazon Prime Video. We learned about the sasaplanding of Will Poulter, his subsequent departure due to agenda conflicts and his replacement with Robert Aramayo.

Today, as we can read in Deadline, the series has presented a large part of the actors and actresses that will give life to this television adaptation of Tolkien's work. Some of them already knew them and others did not.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman are the names confirmed until now ("we still have some major roles to choose from," said Vernon Sanders, co-director of Television at Amazon Studios).

In the words of J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the showrunners of the series:

"After embarking on a broad global search, we are delighted to reveal a first group of brilliant artists who will participate in the Amazon series of The Lord of the Rings. These exceptionally talented men and women are more than our actors and actresses: they are the most recent members of this still growing creative family that is working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth back to life for fans and audiences worldwide. "

The series, already renewed for a second season, will be shot in New Zealand, the same place where the two cinematographic trilogies (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit) by Peter Jackson did. The Spanish J.A. Bayonne He will be in charge of the direction of the first two episodes of a total of eight chapters he will have.