Amazon, Witches and American Dad arrive on Prime Video!

Amazon unstoppable: over the last couple of years the catalog Prime Video it has grown exponentially month after month, coming both through its own productions and with the help of third-party ones to become what today is perhaps the main competitor of the sacred monster Netflix in terms of streaming platforms.

The Italian catalog of the service will be joined, during this October, by two shows that count a lot of fans in our country: we are talking about Witches and American Dad, which will land on Prime Video multiple times this month.

The series with Rose McGowan will be available starting next October 23: aired between 1998 and 2006, the show consists of 8 seasons which will therefore be fully available soon on the Prime Video catalog.

American Dad fans are less fortunate: only the seasons of the series created by the father of Family Guy Seth MacFarlane will arrive on Prime Video from first to sixth (October 8 will be seasons 1-3, while seasons 4-6 will arrive on October 15).

Not just new arrivals, however: here are what we believe are 5 pearls of the Prime Video catalog to be absolutely recovered; a recent study, meanwhile, crowned Prime Video as the best streaming service currently available. Do you agree? Tell us yours in the comments.