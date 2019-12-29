Amazon Weekend Offers: discounts on cross-platform games

Share it:

Also this weekend it is possible to do excellent deals on Amazon.it: the Italian division of the e-commerce giant is proposing a series of discounts on cross-platform video games: let's find out the most interesting offers together.

Among the many games on offer, they certainly stand out Shadow of the Tomb Raider for 18.99 euros, Kingdom Hearts 3 at 23.50 euros e Metro Exodus at € 19.98. Also noteworthy Anthem at just € 7.98, a truly laughable price even for a game that has had so many problems in recent months, now in the process of (slow) resolution.

Multiplatform discounts on December 29, 2019

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 18.99 euros

Kingdom Hearts 3 – 23.50 euros

Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far – 29.99 euros

Final Fantasy XV – 13.99 euros

NieR Automata GOTY – 27.99 euros

Darksiders 3 – € 19.98

Metro Exodus – € 19.98

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 24.99 euros

Rainbow Six Siege – 13.39 euros

Anthem – € 7.98

F1 2019 – 34.99 euros

DiRT Rally 2.0 – 19.99 euros

Team Sonic Racing – 19.99 euros

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition – 19.99 euros

We point out that prices could change without notice and that the offers are valid for a limited period or while stocks last. If you are interested, we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.