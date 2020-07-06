Amazon: weekend discounts on EA games, from FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Share it:

A new weekend has started, and as usual we offer you some of the best offers available on the net. Here we bring to your attention discounts on Electronic Arts games active on Amazon.

FIFA 20, thanks to the favorable period of the year, it has dropped considerably in price and can now be recovered for less than twenty euros. Excellent for those who want to trick the wait in view of the next chapter. Offers also on Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Battlefield 5 and others. Following all the details.

Amazon – Electronic Arts weekend discounts

FIFA 20 – € 19.98

FIFA 20 Legacy Edition Switch – 19.90 euros

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – 39.98 euros

Need For Speed ​​Heat – € 39.98

The Sims 4 – € 19.99

Battlefield 5 – 22.38 euros

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – € 19.98

Unravel 2 Nintendo Switch – 19.98 euros

Battlefield 1 Revolution – € 19.99

EA Sports UFC 3 – € 19.98

We would like to warn you that all the above offers are limited time and valid while stocks last. In addition, prices are subject to continuous changes and Amazon has not indicated the expiration date of the promotions, so if you have spotted something of your interest we recommend that you take advantage of it as soon as possible.