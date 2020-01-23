Amazon Warehouse Deals: best discounts and deals on video games

Share it:

Amazon launches the Warehouse Deals discounts: from today until January 31 the well-known eCommerce site offers price cuts of up to 20% on a selection of used, returned or refurbished Warehouse items, like new.

"From Wednesday 22 January 2020, from 00:00 to Friday 31 January 2020, at 23:59, Amazon customers will be able to benefit from the 20% discount on selected Amazon Warehouse products. The 20% discount on the price displayed on the page of each product will be applied directly to the Shopping Cart. Check out all the products that the promotion applies to in the Amazon Warehouse store. Cannot be combined with other promotions."

Amazon Video Games Offers and Discounts

Among the games on offer until the end of the month we find Pokemon Shield, eFootball PES 2020, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, World War Z, Code Vein, Dragon Ball FighterZ and many others, every day we will report the most interesting promotions in the Amazon Warehouse catalog.