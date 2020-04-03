Amazon: Video Game Streaming Could Be Delayed To 2021

Share it:

Currently we have at our disposal well-known and important cloud gaming services such as Project xCloud, Google Stadia, GeForce Now or PS Now. However, we know that Amazon It is also preparing its foray into this market. And according to the information that we had until today, it is something that was going to happen in this year 2020.

However, new reports ensure that Amazon's streaming service could be delayed until some undetermined time in the next year 2021. Although, on the other hand, they also confirm that in 2020 we could have access to a trial version. Here we tell you all the details.

The fact is that according to these reports (via Gamingbolt), it is very likely that the launch of the service has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. Also, as reported by the New York Times, the service is codenamed Project Tempo. And while Amazon is looking to launch a trial version for this year, the full service will most likely not arrive until 2021.

Following up on the NYT article, Project Tempo will be a cloud-based service, much like Google's Stadia. Furthermore, this is expected to be Amazon's most ambitious project since the launch of Prime Video, spending a lot of budget developing original and exclusive games.

On the other hand, at this point it is also commented that this service will have some type of link with Twitch, which after all is owned by Amazon. In any case, there is no information whatsoever regarding what type of link could be offered by both platforms.

In any case, and according to the report, we could begin to know the first details of Project Tempo in the coming months. After Google Stadia has gotten off to a rough start, Amazon is likely going to want to take the time to do things as well as possible.