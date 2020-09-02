Amazon, the offers of the day: NieR Automata GOTY, NFS Heat and Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Even today the September offers from Amazon and for today (Wednesday 2 September) there are new promotions related to three of the most polar video games for PS4, including NieR Automata and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

In particular, the Game of the Year Edition di NieR Automata priced at 24.99 euros, in addition to the full game this edition includes the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC, Console Pod, Cardboard Pod, Red Vintage Pod, Grimoire Weiss, Amazarashi Head, Machine Mask, Dynamic Theme and Avatar Set.

Amazon Discounts and Offers

Discounts also on Final Fantasy VII Remake (Standard Edition) and Need for Speed ​​Heat, the latter offered at the lowest price ever. Offers are valid on PlayStation 4 versions only and for today only, in any case while stocks last.

To stay up to date on the best Amazon offers, follow the Telegram channel for video games and tech offers of Everyeye.it, you will have access to sconts and offers on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, gaming chairs, CPU, GPU and everything you need to play at the top.