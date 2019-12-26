Amazon: the End of Year Offers with discounts on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of the Christmas Sale, the End of Year Offers officially start on Amazon. The Italian store offers many discounts on PC and console video games, with interesting savings opportunities that also involve many accessories for the most disparate platforms.

The games affected by Amazon's new promotional initiative include NieR Automata, Metro Exodus, Kingdom Hearts 3, Darksiders 3, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Battlefield 5 and many others, with variable discounts based on the title and the chosen platform. Here is a small example of the offers available on Amazon.

Best Amazon Discounts for End of Year Offers

NieR Automata on PS4 – € 24.99

Flipping Death on Switch – € 19.99

Metro Exodus on PS4 – € 19.98

Kingdom Hearts 3 on PS4 – € 21.99

MXGP Pro on Xbox One – € 19.49

Darksiders 3 on PS4 – € 19.98

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition on PC – € 19.99

Final Fantasy X / X2 HD Remastered on Switch – € 29.99

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on PS4 – € 49.99

SEGA MegaDrive Classics on Switch – € 19.98

Battlefield 5 on PS4 – € 24.98

GRID Standard Edition on Xbox One – € 29.99

Need for Speed ​​Heat on PS4 – € 43.99

FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch – € 38.79

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Limited Edition on Xbox One – € 18.99

End of Year Offers will be available on Amazon.it until early January 2020 or until out of stock. As usual, use the white comments board to let us know if you find something interesting during this new round of discounts.