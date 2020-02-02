Amazon: the best video games (and not only) on offer on Sunday 2 February

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Do you want to end the week with a nice gift? Fortunately for you on Amazon, as usual, there are numerous video games (and not only) at a discounted price: let's discover the best offers today 2 February 2020.

Among the video games on sale, theexclusive edition of Tom Clancy's The Division 2, which continues to be offered for only € 14.99. Football fans can also choose from FIFA 20 and PES 2020both at a discounted price: the first at 39.99 euros and the second at 34.99 euros. In promotion, however, there are not only video games. PlayStation 4 owners can purchase Top-ups for the PlayStation Store with 10% discount, while PC and Xbox One gamers shouldn't miss theoffer on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes 3 months as a gift with the purchase of a 3-month subscription, for a total of 6.

Video games on Amazon on February 2nd

Other

We would like to clarify that the above prices could undergo sudden changes and that all offers are valid for a limited period or while stocks last. The duration of the offers, however, is not specified, therefore we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible if you have spotted something of your interest.