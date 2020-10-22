Amazon Studios working on Lightyears, a sci-fi series inspired by the book by Holden Miller

The Amazon Studios catalog continues to expand: in the past few hours it was announced that the streaming giant will take care of the transposition of Lightyears, a new science fiction series.

To produce the work we will find Daniel C. Connolly, who will also be the showrunner, together with Legendary, while the direction of the first two episodes will be entrusted to Juan Jose Campanella, winner of an Academy Award for “The secret of his eyes“. For those unfamiliar with the book, Lightyears tells the story of Franklin and Irene York, a young couple who one day discovers a mysterious chamber buried in their garden, crossing its threshold leads to a completely deserted planet. The two manage to keep this secret hidden until they meet a person who will change their existence forever, also discovering the true powers of that room. For now we still don’t know what the names of the protagonists will be or the number of episodes, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have more details about it.

If you are a science fiction fan, we would like to point out that Amazon Studios is working on a sci-fi show, starring Octavia Spencer and Riz AhmedFurthermore, many believe that the Prime catalog will be enriched with the Sony series on Spider-Man.