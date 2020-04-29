 Amazon spin-off looks like it would go before Wonder Woman 3

Share it:

Last December the news broke that Warner Bros. was working on a movie. spin-off on the Amazons of Themyscira. Jenkins herself was tasked with breaking the news, further saying that her plan is not to lead the project. To this is added the plans that we know there are for a third Wonder Woman movie, for which they also already have a story in mind.

These projects are still under development, so it's almost early to talk about anything, but since Jenkins is part of the creative team behind the movies, he's on top of their progress. However, it does not appear that she has made much progress in these months, largely because the director is immersed in the film. Wonder Woman 1984, which obviously is more important at the moment.

We talk about the future plans that there are about the movies of the universe around Wonder Woman, says Jenkins that until he finishes working on "Wonder Woman 1984" and get it out of his head, he will not be able to think clearly about the future, but it had In mind, a bow for the first Wonder Woman movie, the second one on the way, then that Amazon spin-off – for which Jenkins also said Gal Gadot might come back – and then the third Wonder Woman movie. head this other film does not think you can think clearly about the spin-off.

I'm not going to have a clear mind for (Wonder Woman 3) until this movie comes out (‘Wonder Woman 1984’), because I want to clear myself and have a fresh mind. But yes, there is a bow I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third.

However, despite having a plan for even several films, Jenkins does not see himself directing the spin-off, or rather, he is something he wants to prevent from falling on his shoulders.

I'm not going to direct it, hopefully. I will try hard not to. It will not be easy. But (WW84 co-writer and former president and chief creative officer for DC Entertainment) Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the proposal, and we're going to put it into action. I will produce it, for sure.

