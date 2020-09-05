Amazon September discounts: ten games for PS4 and Switch on offer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Amazon offers for September to make going back to the office and to school desks less bitter. The eCommerce giant offers a series of discounts and offers on the best video games, with a particular focus on titles for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Tra i giochi in offerta troviamo Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle per Nintendo Switch, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront 2, The Division 2 Limited Edition (esclusiva Amazon) and Dreams for PlayStation 4, just to name a few.

Amazon discounts video games

The offers shown are valid for a limited period only and in any case until stocks are exhausted, so if you are interested take advantage of it before it’s too late and the products return to being sold at full price.

To stay up to date on the best Amazon offers, follow the Telegram channel for video games and tech offers by Everyeye.it, you will have access to discounts and offers on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, gaming chairs, CPU, GPU and everything you need to play at the top.