Amazon removes Christmas decorations with images of Auschwitz

It seems that Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has not been too successful this time. This weekend he has been forced to remove from the store some Christmas decorations with images of Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp.

The official account on the Twitter social network of Auschwitz Museum and Memorial asked the company to remove decorative objects. They were a total of four Christmas ornaments.

On the one hand, three hanging tree ornaments, in the form of a star and a bell that showed the train tracks that led to the entrance of the camp and the barracks. And, on the other hand, a bottle opener with the image of the reconstructed barracks with a path in between.

The Auschwitz Museum and Memorial wrote on Twitter that it is not very appropriate to sell Christmas ornaments with images of a concentration camp. Also, consider having Auschwitz in a bottle opener and in a tree ornament it is very disrespectful. Therefore, he asked Amazon to immediately remove the items from the suppliers.

Shortly afterwards other users found other products with Auschwitz images, such as a computer mouse pad and a ceramic decoration which shows one of the railroad cars that were used to transport the Jews to the gas chamber.

Germany built the Auschwitz death camp after the occupation of Poland at the beginning of World War II. There were killed more than 1,000,000 people, including 232,000 children. It is a symbol of the Holocaust in Europe.