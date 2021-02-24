Amazon Prime Video would have removed the most recent episode of Shingeki no Kyojin due to controversy

This morning Japanese fans were confused when Amazon Prime Video removed the 70th episode of Shingeki no Kyojin, which corresponds to episode number 11 of Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season, from its catalog in the Japanese country. Although at first no one explained why, some say it was for «alleviate the controversy that had been caused between Koreans and Japanese».

The situation was reported by a Twitter user: «I never thought of Koreans when I saw the episode, but it is true that Shingeki no Kyojin episode 70 has been removed from the catalog. Is that really the cause?».

I didn’t think Koreans when I saw it, but it’s true that I can’t see 70 episodes on Prime Video.

The Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video began responding to posts a few hours later, noting that they had already restored the episode. «Thank you very much for using Amazon Prime Video! You can already watch “Shingeki no Kyojin – Episode 70”. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.».

The controversy generated by the episode was a comparison between the way of thinking of Gabi Braun (who assures that all Eldians must pay for the crimes committed by their ancestors) and that of the Koreans, who still hold resentment against Japan for the war crimes committed during the expansionism of the Empire of Japan.

Apparently and in the opinion of many Japanese forums, Amazon Prime Video temporarily removed the episode hoping that would reduce the controversy, although the platform did not issue any statement explaining the situation and simply offered an apology.

Sinopsis de Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when all seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps.

Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

