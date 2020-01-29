Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video wants you to see all the episodes of 'Los Serrano' again

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
    One plus one is seven, who was going to tell me … that it was so easy to be happy … " 'Los Serrano', the series that marked historical highs and that now recovers Amazon Prime Video offering all its chapters. Telecinco successfully premiered this fiction, whose cast was made up of Belén Rueda, Antonio Resines, Fran Perea, Verónica Serrano, Natalia Sánchez and Víctor Elías, among others. Its premiere arrived in 2003 and remained on the air for eight seasons (it ended in 2008). This peculiar family kept more than five million viewers glued to the screen on the day of broadcast and it was a time when you had to wait a week to see the next episode. Television marathons were something that was not on our radar.

    The series 'Los Serrano' followed in the footsteps of 'Family doctor', another fiction that he asked in the 90s, and left us great moments for posterity that we are going to review. Get ready to travel to the past …

    'Los Serrano', all the chapters on Amazon Prime Video

    Remember the characters and best moments of 'Los Serrano' watching all the chapters in Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video has just released the episodes of 'Los Serranos' so you can see her again if you are a fan or to start her, if you have not seen her. The story goes about a family formed by several characters: Diego, a widowed father, with three children, Marcos, Guille and Curro, and Lucia, divorced with two daughters, Eva and Teté. Tangles, romance and other adventures culminated in the weirdest and most commented end of our television story. How we don't want to do 'spoilers', In case there is any clueless in the room, it is best to remember it or start seeing it.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

